Subscribe
shutterstock_1321664447_s_gvozd
19 October 2021Jurisdiction reportsJenny Pienaar and Kareema Shaik

Africa: challenges of the Madrid System

The Madrid System is an international registration (IR) system administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The system allows brand owners to file a single application to obtain protection for their trademark in all member territories that are specifically designated in the application. This serves as a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks globally.

Currently, 108 territories, encompassing 124 countries, are members of the Madrid System. Of these, 22 territories are African, including the Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OAPI) comprising 17 countries—essentially, an IR can potentially cover 39 of Africa’s 54 countries. To date, Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania are some of the countries that have not joined the system.

How the Madrid System works

Any brand owner who is domiciled in, a national of, or has a business in, a member territory may use the system. The brand owner files a basic/domestic application at the registry in their territory, known as the office of origin. The international application, designating specific territories, is then filed at WIPO through the office of origin, which is responsible for ensuring that the particulars of the basic application are met. WIPO examines the application for formalities only.

If all is in order, WIPO records and publishes the mark and notifies the registries in each designated territory of the IR.

The relevant registries then conduct a substantive examination of the IR, similar to national applications and in accordance with local laws, which may include publishing the mark for opposition purposes. The registry has 12 months (or 18 months for some members) to complete the examination process and notify WIPO if the IR has been granted or refused locally. If a notice of refusal is issued, brand owners can instruct agents in the relevant territory to advise on overcoming the refusal under the local regime.

“Although the Madrid System is effective globally, there are challenges to its efficiency in Africa.”

Challenges in Africa

Although the Madrid System is effective globally, there are challenges to its efficiency in Africa. This is mainly due to local IP laws and registry systems not being as advanced as those of member countries in other continents.

A major risk to brand owners is that only a few African territories, including Namibia, Kenya, Mozambique, Morocco and Tunisia, have amended their local IP legislation to recognise the validity and enforceability of IRs and implemented regulations related to the administration of IRs locally. For instance, the High Court in Zambia issued a judgment in the case of Johnson and Johnson v Aardash Pharma (2017) that IRs are not enforceable locally. Despite the country ratifying the Madrid System, the protocol has not yet been “domesticated into national law”.

In addition, the lack of human resources and the required technology at registries in Africa can result in a backlog of marks to be examined. This means that meeting WIPO’s strict 12/18-month deadline is unlikely.

What does this mean for brand owners?

In the absence of any notification, WIPO’s records are automatically updated to reflect that the mark is registered in the territory concerned. This is a huge risk for brand owners when it comes to enforcing rights in the territory and leaves the IR vulnerable locally. Interested parties may also not be given a fair opportunity to object to the IR.

In Kenya, for example, although IRs are incorporated into national legislation and the registry system is efficient, they are not always examined and published for opposition purposes within the required time.

In some jurisdictions, interested parties simply file an opposition within the 12/18-month period to preserve their rights, instead of waiting for the IR to be examined and published. This can happen only if the interested parties are aware of the IR and the designation. Even if this measure is adopted, there is a risk that the opposition will not be processed and sent to WIPO in time.

Until all members have incorporated IRs and the Madrid System into their local legislation, and resources are in place to meet deadlines and other obligations, it would be prudent for brand owners to file national applications to safeguard their rights in the relevant territories.

Jenny Pienaar is a partner in the trademark department at Adams & Adams. She can be contacted at: jenny.pienaar@adams.africa

Kareema Shaik is a partner in the trademark litigation department at Adams & Adams. She can be contacted at: kareema.shaik@adams.africa

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Adams & Adams expands African offering
1 February 2012   Adams & Adams has agreed to incorporate South African law firm Bowman Gilfillan’s IP practice into its own, effective March 1.
article
African countries sign up for Madrid Protocol
19 December 2014   The African Intellectual Property Organization, comprising 17 African countries, has joined the Madrid Protocol.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis