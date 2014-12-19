Subscribe
shutterstock-187761998-web
19 December 2014

African countries sign up for Madrid Protocol

The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), comprising 17 African countries, has joined the Madrid Protocol.

It signed the instrument of accession to join the protocol on December 5, the World Intellectual Property Organization announced yesterday (December 18).

The protocol, of which India became the 90th member earlier this year, paves the way for local businesses to protect their trademarks in multiple jurisdictions by filing one application with one set of fees.

Cameroon-headquartered OAPI and its 17 member states are primarily French-speaking countries in the west of Africa. Its members also include Senegal, Gabon and Mauritania.

The protocol will enter into force in OAPI countries on March 5, 2015.

But according to Aminou Ndala, a media and IP officer at Canada-based company Taking IT Global, and a former intern at OAPI’s trademark office, the organisation has not yet amended its trademark law to recognise international registrations.

Ndala added: “It is unlikely to do so before March 5, 2015. Until the law is amended, international registrations designating OAPI will not be enforceable until the law changes to recognise such trademarks.

“It is expected that the December session of its administrative council will address this pressing issue."

OAPI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

