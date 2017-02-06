Simon Brown

Simon is a partner and trademark attorney. His practice focuses largely on clearance investigations, filing and prosecution of trademark cases and trademark portfolio management throughout Africa and internationally.

Simon is responsible for the development of the firms’ Africa Practice and Chairs the Africa Strategy Committee as well as the Africa IP Committee.

As well as being a lecturer in International Trademark Law for SAIIPL (South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law), Simon is actively involved in a number of committees for both SAIIPL and INTA (International Trademark Association).”