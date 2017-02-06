Subscribe

Simon Brown

Key Details

Simon is a partner and trademark attorney. His practice focuses largely on clearance investigations, filing and prosecution of trademark cases and trademark portfolio management throughout Africa and internationally.

Simon is responsible for the development of the firms’ Africa Practice and Chairs the Africa Strategy Committee as well as the Africa IP Committee.

As well as being a lecturer in International Trademark Law for SAIIPL (South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law), Simon is actively involved in a number of committees for both SAIIPL and INTA (International Trademark Association).”





Company Latest

Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
Africa: challenges of the Madrid System
Africa joins the NFT hype
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa


Leader Profiles

profile
Pieter Visagie
Partner   Adams & Adams
profile
Somayya Khan
Partner   Adams & Adams
profile
Nicky Garnett
Partner | Attorney   Adams & Adams
profile
Lucy Signorelli
Partner | Trade Mark Attorney   Adams & Adams


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’