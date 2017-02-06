David Tian
Key details
- Job title:Managing Partner
- Jurisdiction:China
- Practice area:Trademarks, Copyright, Patents, Unfair Competition, Domain Names
David Tian is managing partner at An, Tian, Zhang & Partners, where he focuses his practice on trademarks, patents, copyright, unfair competition and trade secrets. He is a member of the patent law committee of the Beijing Lawyers Association, All China Lawyers Association, INTA and AIPPI. In some of his most notable cases, he has represented Hensley, Swarowski and BMW in patent infringement disputes.