Danie Dohmen is an experienced, tier-one ranked partner in the patent litigation section at Adams & Adams. He specialises in patent, design, plant breeder’s rights and intellectual property agreement litigation, commercialisation, and opinion work.

Danie is a director and president of the Licensing Executives Society of South Africa, a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association as well as the American Bar Association and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law. He is further a lecturer and examiner for the Patent Examination Board of South Africa.