Carina Gommers

Women In IP

Partner

Wiggin

In her more than 25 years' experience as a specialist IP litigator, Sara Ashby has developed a deliberately broad practice, assisting clients with enforcement and strategy matters across all IP rights. Particularly adept at dealing with non-standard IP disputes, Ashby is a specialist litigator with experience assisting clients from a broad range of fields including computer games, media, fashion and footwear, pharma, automotive, and engineering. She is president of AIPPI UK, and co-chair of AIPPI‚ international designs committee and on AIPPI‚ nominating committee. Ashby is a research fellow with Oxford University, IP Research Centre. Ashby has been on the UK government expert trade advisory group for IP and is a member of the UKIPO marks and designs forum.