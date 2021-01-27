Candy K Y Chen

Candy KY Chen is a partner of the international patent department at Tsai Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys & Attorneys at Law. She is a professional engineer, a registered Taiwan patent attorney and a registered US patent agent. Chen specialises in technology-related IP, particularly patent prosecution and invalidation for mechanical, automation and software-related inventions, as well as industrial designs. She is also proficient in administrative litigation proceedings. She has assisted many Fortune 500 corporations in filing and managing their patent portfolios. She also provides legal consultation on patent validity. Chen received her Bachelor‚Äôs in mechanical engineering and her Master‚Äôs in manufacturing engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. She also received an LLM in Taiwan. Chen is currently a co-chair of the Design Committee of the APAA Taiwan Group and the TWPAA.