Subscribe

Beth Coakley

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Counsel
  • Firm: Harness, Dickey & Pierce




More leaders

profile
Bryan Wheelock
Principal   Harness, Dickey & Pierce  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide