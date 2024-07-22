Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Allison Gilder
Allison Gilder
Key details
Job title:
Senior Associate, Registered Patent Attorney
Firm:
Foley Hoag
Jurisdiction:
United States
Company Latest
US IP law groups call for Cellect rehearing at Fed Circ
More leaders
profile
Brendan Jones
Partner, Registered Patent Attorney, Co-Chair, PTAB Proceedings Practice Group
Foley Hoag
profile
Amy Baker Mandragouras
Partner
Foley Hoag
profile
Jeffrey Lewis
Partner, Registered Patent Attorney
Foley Hoag
profile
Laura Wzorek
Associate, Registered Patent Attorney
Foley Hoag
More features
What does Emotional Perception case mean for AI developers?
‘The stakes can’t be overstated’: IP theft in the US
Germany decides you can patent an AI-generated invention
Breaking tradition: How Keystone helps lawyers find more freedom