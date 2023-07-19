ROYZZ & Co.
A/101-102,
Floral Deck Plaza,
Central MIDC Road,
Andheri East,
Mumbai 400 093,
India
Company Profile
Royzz & Co is a full-service law firm of Attorneys, Engineers and other Professionals with specialisation in Intellectual Property, Anti-counterfeiting, Copyright, Trademarks, Designs, IT & TMT and Entertainment Law, technology, real estate, tax and more. We have expertise in JVs and M&A, disputes resolution, litigation and Arbitration and has resolved several disputes related to software infringement and provided protection of technology and prevented and eliminated spurious software piracy of products of several MNCs. Our clients include Tech companies, Engineering Institutes, Automobiles, FMCG, Financial Institutions, Banks, leading Credit rating company and Software product and solutions-oriented companies, Scientists, MNCs, SMEs and even Start-Ups. We have been successful in several unprecedented litigations, all over India. Our team has strategized and conducted more than 500 enforcement actions all over India with Police and Investigation agencies. We have offices in Mumbai , Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai and a network of competent and efficient Counsels in various cities of India and international correspondent firms in 180 countries and counting.
List up to 8 areas of specialisation
- Trademark
- Patent
- Copyright
- Anti Counterfeiting
- Litigation
- Arbitration
- Merger & Acquisitions
- Banking and Finance
List up to 8 association memberships
- INTA
- AIPPI
- Asian Patent Attorneys Association
- International Bar Association
- Indo-Japan Association
- Delhi Bar Association
Up to 4 jurisdiction
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- Ahmedabad
- Chennai
Up to three individual partners
- Mr. Muthu Pandi
- Mr. Jitendra Bohra