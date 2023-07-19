ROYZZ & Co.

ROYZZ & Co.

A/101-102,

Floral Deck Plaza,

Central MIDC Road,

Andheri East,

Mumbai 400 093,

India

www.royzz.com

Company Profile

Royzz & Co is a full-service law firm of Attorneys, Engineers and other Professionals with specialisation in Intellectual Property, Anti-counterfeiting, Copyright, Trademarks, Designs, IT & TMT and Entertainment Law, technology, real estate, tax and more. We have expertise in JVs and M&A, disputes resolution, litigation and Arbitration and has resolved several disputes related to software infringement and provided protection of technology and prevented and eliminated spurious software piracy of products of several MNCs. Our clients include Tech companies, Engineering Institutes, Automobiles, FMCG, Financial Institutions, Banks, leading Credit rating company and Software product and solutions-oriented companies, Scientists, MNCs, SMEs and even Start-Ups. We have been successful in several unprecedented litigations, all over India. Our team has strategized and conducted more than 500 enforcement actions all over India with Police and Investigation agencies. We have offices in Mumbai , Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai and a network of competent and efficient Counsels in various cities of India and international correspondent firms in 180 countries and counting.

List up to 8 areas of specialisation

Trademark

Patent

Copyright

Anti Counterfeiting

Litigation

Arbitration

Merger & Acquisitions

Banking and Finance

List up to 8 association memberships

INTA

AIPPI

Asian Patent Attorneys Association

International Bar Association

Indo-Japan Association

Delhi Bar Association

Up to 4 jurisdiction

Mumbai

Delhi

Ahmedabad

Chennai

Up to three individual partners