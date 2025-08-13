Welcome to the Global Trade Secrets 2025 rankings, now in its third year, providing the definitive guide to leading legal expertise in this rapidly evolving field. This publication stands as the only global directory dedicated to identifying the preeminent law firms and lawyers who advise major clients on the most significant global trade secrets matters.

Our research consistently focuses on practitioners capable of operating at a multi-jurisdictional or global level, recognizing that the vast majority of high-end trade secret litigation primarily occurs in the United States, often led by American attorneys who collaborate with international colleagues.

These complex cases frequently involve international angles, diverse forums, and international arbitration, distinguishing them from more routine matters. The landscape of trade secret litigation is marked by its high-value nature, with cases frequently resulting in massive verdicts.

Such disputes can carry geopolitical significance, with examples even drawing comments from US presidents. Firms featured in these rankings possess deep benches and demonstrate a unique ability to navigate these intricate, often cross-border, challenges for their clients, covering litigation, counseling, and transactional work.