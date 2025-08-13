Global Trade Secrets 2025
Welcome to the Global Trade Secrets 2025 rankings, now in its third year, providing the definitive guide to leading legal expertise in this rapidly evolving field. This publication stands as the only global directory dedicated to identifying the preeminent law firms and lawyers who advise major clients on the most significant global trade secrets matters.
Our research consistently focuses on practitioners capable of operating at a multi-jurisdictional or global level, recognizing that the vast majority of high-end trade secret litigation primarily occurs in the United States, often led by American attorneys who collaborate with international colleagues.
These complex cases frequently involve international angles, diverse forums, and international arbitration, distinguishing them from more routine matters. The landscape of trade secret litigation is marked by its high-value nature, with cases frequently resulting in massive verdicts.
Such disputes can carry geopolitical significance, with examples even drawing comments from US presidents. Firms featured in these rankings possess deep benches and demonstrate a unique ability to navigate these intricate, often cross-border, challenges for their clients, covering litigation, counseling, and transactional work.
Click the firm and individual names in bold (in the table below) to view the editorial commentaries.
Firms
Individuals
Hall of Fame
Outstanding
Boyd Cloern, Steptoe
Randall Kay, Jones Day
Doug Lumish, Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Jeff Pade, Paul Hastings
Michael De Vries, Kirkland & Ellis
Highly Recommended
David Almeling, O’Melveny & Myers
Adam Alper, Kirkland & Ellis
Yar Chaikovsky, White & Case
Seth Gerber, Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Jeff Homrig, Weil Gotshal & Manges
Joshua Lerner, WilmerHale
Priya Nagpal, Simmons & Simmons
Constantin Rehaag, Dentons
Mark Ridgway, A&O Shearman
Shima Roy, Baker McKenzie
Annsley Merelle Ward, WilmerHale
Recommended
John Barry, Weil Gotshal & Manges
Amy Candido, Simpson Thacher
Neel Chatterjee, King & Spalding
Daralyn Durie, Morrison & Foerster
Stefan Dittmer, Dentons
Adam Gershenson, Cooley
Charles (Tait) Graves, Wilson Sonsini
Calvin Griffith, Jones Day
Mark Klapow, Crowell & Moring
Sharre Lotfollahi, Kirkland & Ellis
Mindy Morton, Procopio
Jason Raeburn, Paul Hastings
John Siegal, BakerHostetler
Anthony Sammi, Latham & Watkins
Rebecca Swindells, Jones Day
Michael Ng, Kobre & Kim
Bill Toth, Steptoe
Grace Wang, Steptoe
Michael Wexler, Seyfarth Shaw
Daniel Zaheer, Kobre & Kim
Matthew Walch, Latham & Watkins
Notable
Benjamin Fink, Berman Fink Van Horn
Neena Gupta, Gowling WLG
Astor Heaven, Crowell & Moring
Katherine Perrelli, Seyfarth Shaw