13 August 2025

Global Trade Secrets 2025

Welcome to the Global Trade Secrets 2025 rankings, now in its third year, providing the definitive guide to leading legal expertise in this rapidly evolving field. This publication stands as the only global directory dedicated to identifying the preeminent law firms and lawyers who advise major clients on the most significant global trade secrets matters.

Our research consistently focuses on practitioners capable of operating at a multi-jurisdictional or global level, recognizing that the vast majority of high-end trade secret litigation primarily occurs in the United States, often led by American attorneys who collaborate with international colleagues. 

These complex cases frequently involve international angles, diverse forums, and international arbitration, distinguishing them from more routine matters. The landscape of trade secret litigation is marked by its high-value nature, with cases frequently resulting in massive verdicts.

 Such disputes can carry geopolitical significance, with examples even drawing comments from US presidents. Firms featured in these rankings possess deep benches and demonstrate a unique ability to navigate these intricate, often cross-border, challenges for their clients, covering litigation, counseling, and transactional work.

Click the firm and individual names in bold (in the table below) to view the editorial commentaries.

Firms

Individuals

Hall of Fame

Victoria Cundiff
James Pooley


Outstanding

Jones Day
Kirkland & Ellis
Paul Hasting
Steptoe

Boyd Cloern, Steptoe

Randall Kay, Jones Day

Doug Lumish, Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Jeff Pade, Paul Hastings

Michael De Vries, Kirkland & Ellis


Highly Recommended

A&O Shearman
Baker McKenzie
Dentons
Gibson Dunn
Hogan Lovells
Latham & Watkins
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
O’Melveny & Myers
Quinn Emanuel
Seyfarth Shaw
Simmons & Simmons
White & Case
WilmerHale

David Almeling, O’Melveny & Myers

Adam Alper, Kirkland & Ellis

Yar Chaikovsky, White & Case

Seth Gerber, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Jeff Homrig, Weil Gotshal & Manges

Joshua Lerner, WilmerHale

Priya Nagpal, Simmons & Simmons

Constantin Rehaag, Dentons

Mark Ridgway, A&O Shearman

Shima Roy, Baker McKenzie

Annsley Merelle Ward, WilmerHale


Recommended

Bird & Bird
Cooley
Crowell & Moring
Freshfields
Goodwin
Kobre & Kim
Mishcon de Reya
Morrison & Foerster
Ropes & Gray
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Wilson Sonsini
Dylan Wiseman, Buchalter
David Wilkinson, Eversheds Sutherland

John Barry, Weil Gotshal & Manges

Amy Candido, Simpson Thacher

Neel Chatterjee, King & Spalding

Daralyn Durie, Morrison & Foerster

Stefan Dittmer, Dentons

Adam Gershenson, Cooley

Charles (Tait) Graves, Wilson Sonsini

Calvin Griffith, Jones Day

Mark Klapow, Crowell & Moring

Sharre Lotfollahi, Kirkland & Ellis

Mindy Morton, Procopio

Jason Raeburn, Paul Hastings

John Siegal, BakerHostetler

Anthony Sammi, Latham & Watkins

Rebecca Swindells, Jones Day

Michael Ng, Kobre & Kim

Bill Toth, Steptoe

Grace Wang, Steptoe

Michael Wexler, Seyfarth Shaw

Daniel Zaheer, Kobre & Kim

Matthew Walch, Latham & Watkins


Notable

DLA Piper
Finnegan
Gowling WLG
Russell Beck, Beck Reed Riden

Benjamin Fink, Berman Fink Van Horn

Neena Gupta, Gowling WLG

Astor Heaven, Crowell & Moring

Katherine Perrelli, Seyfarth Shaw



