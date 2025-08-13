Russell Beck, Beck Reed Riden

Overview:

Russell Beck, founding partner of Beck Reed Riden, is a nationally recognised business, trade secrets and employee mobility litigator. He has over 35 years’ experience representing clients in state and federal court trials, arbitrations and mediations across the US, from pre-litigation through appeal. Beck has acted for a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to individuals, in disputes involving trade secrets, restrictive covenants and employee mobility.

In addition to his litigation practice, Beck advises on the preparation of noncompetition, nondisclosure, no-raid and nonsolicitation agreements, the development of trade secret protection programmes, and employee on-boarding and off-boarding strategies. His work spans multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, software and technology, manufacturing, retail, financial services, legal services, consulting, staffing, hospitality and events.

A leading authority on trade secret and noncompete law, Beck has authored several publications, teaches the course Trade Secrets and Restrictive Covenants at Boston University School of Law, and administers the award-winning blog Fair Competition Law. He was the only private practice lawyer invited to the White House to develop guidelines on the proper use of noncompetes and has been cited as an expert by national and international media.

Prior to founding Beck Reed Riden, he was a partner and chair of trade secret and noncompete practices at Foley & Lardner and Epstein Becker & Green, and an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Reynolds Rappaport Kaplan & Hackney.