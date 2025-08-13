Subscribe

David Wilkinson, Eversheds Sutherland

Overview:

David Wilkinson, UK head of IP at Eversheds Sutherland, is “an excellent practitioner”, according to a peer. Wilkinson’s practice focuses on both contentious and transactional IP work, and he has appeared as a solicitor-advocate before the English High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Court of Justice of the European Union.

With over two decades’ experience handling IP litigation, Wilkinson takes on high-profile cases for clients in a range of sectors, including technology, media, consumer goods, financial services and fintech.

He also advises on IP-heavy acquisitions, disposals and licences, as well as advertising and marketing regulation issues.





Editor's picks

Disney alleges 'conspiracy' plot in blockbuster streaming tech lawsuit
Patents
Disney alleges 'conspiracy' plot in blockbuster streaming tech lawsuit
13 August 2025

Editor's picks

Patents
Disney alleges 'conspiracy' plot in blockbuster streaming tech lawsuit
13 August 2025
Patents
Why Trump’s revenue-raising patent plan is rife with problems
12 August 2025
Patents
In focus: EPO's landmark G1/25 referral and what it could mean
5 August 2025
Trademarks
The $53m cutback to $1: Lessons from MGA Entertainment v OMG Girlz
4 August 2025
Trade secrets
Propel Fuels nets $883m in trade secrets dispute
1 August 2025
Patents
SAP, Google, Goodyear: Hot summer cases at the Federal Circuit
23 July 2025