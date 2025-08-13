David Wilkinson, Eversheds Sutherland

Overview:

David Wilkinson, UK head of IP at Eversheds Sutherland, is “an excellent practitioner”, according to a peer. Wilkinson’s practice focuses on both contentious and transactional IP work, and he has appeared as a solicitor-advocate before the English High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Court of Justice of the European Union.

With over two decades’ experience handling IP litigation, Wilkinson takes on high-profile cases for clients in a range of sectors, including technology, media, consumer goods, financial services and fintech.

He also advises on IP-heavy acquisitions, disposals and licences, as well as advertising and marketing regulation issues.