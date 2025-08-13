Overview:

Peers acknowledge that Victoria Cundiff is still highly deserving of her place in the Hall of Fame, which features those with outstanding careers in the trade secrets field. Cundiff retired from Paul Hastings in 2023, where for more than 30 years she counselled and litigated for emerging companies, joint ventures and global organisations from multiple industries.

Industry counterparts have previously described her as “brilliant, a wonderful resource”, with one noting that she has “dedicated her career to the practice of trade secrets”.

Cundiff’s thought leadership in the area includes serving as chair of the Sedona Conference Working Group 12 on Trade Secret Law, as well as acting as an instructor on programmes sponsored by the US Patent and Trademark Office on the topic.

Still active in this specialised area of law, Cundiff continues to teach at Yale and the University of Pennsylvania, and is working on an advanced trade secrets seminar at the University of Virginia Law School. She is frequently called upon for speaking engagements and to produce written materials on the latest trade secret trends and developments.