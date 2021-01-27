Wojciech Marciniak graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry at the Warsaw University of Technology where he obtained his PhD in chemical sciences in 2005. He completed post-graduate studies at the Industrial Property Law Department of the University of Warsaw and participated in the internships at the EPO in Munich and in the Hague. In 2008, he joined Polservice and became a member of the firm's Management Board in 2018. He is a Polish patent and trademark attorney and professional representative at the EUIPO. He specializes in patent prosecution and litigation in the field of life sciences, such as chemistry, pharmacy, biotech and medicine.