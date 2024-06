Vladimir Biriulin counsels clients on Russian and foreign IP legislations, including international IP treaties, conventions, agreements and peculiarities of their implementation in Russia, technology transfer, licensing, copyrights and elaborating efficient strategy of company intangible assets protection. His particular interest covers enforcement and infringement of IP owners' rights, unfair competition, parallel import and litigation. Biriulin is a recognised litigation adviser representing a broad range of national and international clients in both patent- and trademark- related cases.