Robert M. Isackson

Robert Isackson is an accomplished, front-line IP litigator, counselor, and advisor fluent in all aspects of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, copyrights and designs. Focusing on patent, trade secret and technology disputes in trial court, his work includes appellate litigation, strategic review and counseling, opinions, transactions and IP due diligence. With nine trials, Isackson also has been trial team lead in over 60 district court cases filed in more than 20 states. He drives matters toward solving client problems. He is currently president of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association and serves as pro bono partner for the firm.