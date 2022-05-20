Olumide Osundolire

Olumide is a partner in the intellectual property & technology practice group and has built considerable expertise in IP law and ICT law with focus on trademarks, copyright and negotiation of technology transfer agreements. His recent transactions include negotiation of software licence agreements on behalf of a leading credit bureau in Nigeria and representing a leading smart card manufacturing and personalization company in Nigeria in negotiating card and payment solutions services agreements with commercial banks in Nigeria. Olumide is currently a member of the INTA Data Protection Committee, the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN) and Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration, Nigeria.