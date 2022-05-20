Olumide Osundolire
Key Details
Olumide is a partner in the intellectual property & technology practice group and has built considerable expertise in IP law and ICT law with focus on trademarks, copyright and negotiation of technology transfer agreements. His recent transactions include negotiation of software licence agreements on behalf of a leading credit bureau in Nigeria and representing a leading smart card manufacturing and personalization company in Nigeria in negotiating card and payment solutions services agreements with commercial banks in Nigeria. Olumide is currently a member of the INTA Data Protection Committee, the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN) and Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration, Nigeria.
Leader Profiles
Partner Abimbola is a partner in the dispute resolution practice group with over 29 years of experience in commercial litigation and arbitration, including trademark, copyright, and patent disputes. Her recent cases include defending a top Nigerian movie-on-demand platform in a copyright infringement claim of over Three Billion Naira (over 7 Million US Dollars), and defending a multinational technology consulting firm in a suit involving an allegation of patent infringement. An astute all-round dispute resolution practitioner, she was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2015, and in July 2019, she was appointed a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). Banwo & Ighodalo
Partner & Intellectual Property Practitioner Femi is a partner in the Intellectual Property & Technology practice group and his practice covers all aspects of IP law (trademarks, copyright, patents, industrial designs, and other ancillary matters). For the last 31 years, he has acted as legal adviser to multinational and blue-chip companies in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and manufacturing in Nigeria and Africa. Femi has authored many articles in leading law publications and delivered several presentations on diverse subjects. He regularly serves on government advisory and technical committees from time to time and is the immediate past president of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN). Banwo & Ighodalo