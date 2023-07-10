Nick Phillips

Nick specialises in intellectual property, data privacy and technology related contracts, and has over 25 years’ experience. He advises on the protection, exploitation and enforcement of the full range of intellectual property rights and has provided strategic advice to a number of international companies on the enforcement of their intellectual property rights including liaising with national enforcement agencies and putting appropriate watch notices in place. He has also advised on the intellectual property aspects of a number of corporate transactions.

Nick also regularly advises on a broad range of data privacy, e-commerce, domain name, internet and technology/IT contract related issues. His clients include individual inventors, SMEs, larger companies, charities and international organisations. He has advised manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, ISPs, re-sellers, distributors and agents in a wide range of industries.