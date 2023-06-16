Marie Walsh

Marie is a Registered Irish Patent Attorney, European Patent Attorney and Chartered (UK) Patent Attorney with over 25 years of experience in advising clients including start-ups and SME’s to large corporations. Marie has worked across a number of technology areas and specialises in industrial chemistry, materials science, polymer chemistry, and pharmaceutical chemistry. Marie also has in-depth experience in obtaining Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs).

Marie has strong focus on providing commercially relevant, pragmatic advice based on individual clients’ goals and works to listen and actively engage in understanding those goals so as to tailor advice and action consistent with those goals. Marie has an MBA from the Open University which supports her commercially focused approach to advising on IP strategy.

Marie has worked with clients across the globe, including local firms in Ireland, as well as US and Chinese clients and her objective is on clear communication with the clients’ commercial aims as the central focus. Marie has previously worked with another leading firm of patent attorneys in Ireland where she had the role of Director of Operations for China and Chief Representative of the local China office.

Marie also has extensive experience of providing opinions and advising in relation to freedom to operate (FTO). In addition, she has represented clients at Oppositions and Appeals at the EPO and achieved successful outcomes for clients.

Marie has a strong ethos of being responsive and her values are aligned with striving for excellence at the core of HGF’s values.