Igor Simões

With over 25 years of experience, Igor is the founding partner of Simões Intellectual Property, having graduated in Chemical Engineering from Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and in Law from Candido Mendes University. He is also an Industrial Property Agent, registered before the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) since 2001.

Combining technical and legal knowledge, he held leadership positions in intellectual property firms and worked as a guest teacher in the postgraduate course in Competition Law and Intellectual Property at Candido Mendes University.

Igor has knowledge in all areas of Intellectual Property, demonstrating extensive experience in litigation before Brazilian State and Federal Courts, as well as in all administrative petitions before the BRPTO. His practice also involves prior art searches, technical and legal consultancy in Intellectual Property, focusing on patents, industrial designs, trademarks and copyrights, and software.

He is a member of the Brazilian Bar Association, the Brazilian Intellectual Property Association (ABPI), the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) and the International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys (FICPI).