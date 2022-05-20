Haoyu Feng
Key Details
- Chofn Intellectual Property
- Partner, Trademark Attorney, Attorney-at-Law
- 86 10 6213 9699
- mail@chofn.cn
- www.chofn.com
Ms. Haoyu Feng passed the Chinese bar in 2009 and has been working in Chofn IP since 2010. As a trademark attorney, attorney-at-law and partner, she has extensive experience in trademark prosecution, IP enforcement, and corporate IP strategy consulting. She has served many famous companies in the Chinese IP area. Ms. Feng is frequently invited to speak at industrial and legal events on various topics. She has contributed many articles to professional IP media and received high comments. Ms. Feng is a member of INTA's Famous and Well-Known Marks committee and a member of the China Trademark Association (CTA).
Professional Highlights
2022 WIPR Leaders
Participation in Wider Community
Professional Affiliations
Ms. Feng joined Chofn as a Trademark Attorney in 2010 and works at Chofn until now.
Academic Affiliations
