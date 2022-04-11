Hao-Chin (Frank) Jeng

Frank Jeng is in charge of Purplevine IP’s global licensing and litigation practices. Frank represents clients in responding to cross-border litigations and resolving IP disputes in an efficient manner as compared with traditional law-firm representative model. Frank and his team have managed over 100 litigations and licensing negotiations for China-based clients since Purplevine’s inception in 2018. Purplevine’s clients include Xiaomi, Skyworth, Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics, XGimi Technology, China Star Optoelectronics, TCL Communications, TCL Technology, OPPO, and others.

Before joining Purplevine, Frank was a partner in the Chicago and Hong Kong offices of Kirkland & Ellis. He is one of the few lawyers with extensive experience in both corporate and litigation fields across the United States and Greater China. Frank is admitted to practice law in New York, USA, and Hong Kong SAR, PRC and is one of the first lawyers who are qualified to practice law in the Greater Bay Area of China. Frank is a Guiding Expert of the China Overseas IP Dispute Response & Guidance Center. He also serves several consultancy roles for local regulatory authorities, including Wuhan and Zhejiang Province, Nanjing and Shenzhen.