Ms. Haiyu Li passed the Chinese bar in 2009 and obtained the lawyer's license in 2013. Before joining Chofn in 2013, Ms. Li worked in two other Chinese firms. Now, she is partner, trademark attorney and attorney-at-law at Chofn IP. Ms. Li advises on brand protection and strategy and is experienced in dealing with cases on copyright, domain name and unfair competition. She represents a wide variety of local, multi-national and foreign-owned businesses across a broad array of industries. Ms. Li serves on INTA's Bulletins Committee. She has contributed many articles to various IP media and has a flair for presenting complex topics in a way that is easily understood and makes sense from a business perspective.

Professional Highlights

Participation in Wider Community

Professional Affiliations

Haiyu has been engaged in IP protection since 2010 and she joined Chofn IP in 2013. Now, she is partner, trademark attorney and attorney-at-law at Chofn IP.

Having a working experience for more than 12 years, Haiyu has significant experience in managing global trademark portfolios and tackling thorny prosecution as well as litigation issues. Since Haiyu is a licensed lawyer in China, she can represent clients before the Courts. Such one-stop handling of prosecution and litigation cases make her better learn the whole pictures and deal with the cases in a more efficient manner. Haiyu represents a wide variety of local, multi-national and foreign-owned businesses across a broad array of industries and offers her clients strong and reliable IP support in expanding business in China.

Academic Affiliations