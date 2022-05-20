Edward J. Ellis

Edward Ellis co-founded Leason Ellis and co-chairs the patent practice group at the firm. Ellis specialises in domestic and foreign patent procurement, evaluation and related client counseling, with particular emphasis on the mechanical, electro-mechanical, chemical processes arts, as well as in the field of design patents. Ellis also has considerable experience with medical devices and processes, eye care products, optical equipment, sports equipment and games, consumer goods, textiles and related processes, as well as a wide array of automotive devices and systems.