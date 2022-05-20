Dr. Michael A. Davitz

Michael Davitz, a partner at Leason Ellis, is a registered US patent attorney and physician with over 15 years in biomedical research, and over 20 years providing strategic counseling to clients in all aspects of intellectual property law. He has extensive international experience in Europe and Asia handling intellectual property problems ranging from cross border licensing deals, acquisitions, to patent litigation. Davitz has published over 25 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is a regularly invited speaker of the Commercial Law Development Program of the US Department of Commerce, Practicing Law Institute and American Conference Institute.