Dr Jennifer Uno

Jennifer has a wealth of experience as a patent attorney, spending time as a coordinator of global IP portfolios, strategic advisor, EPO opposition specialist, and drafter and prosecutor of patent applications in the engineering and physics fields. She is particularly strong in the fields of mechanical devices and subsea technology (e.g. pipelines, cable protection, vehicles, vessels), medical devices (e.g. wound dressings, vacuum therapy apparatus, retinal treatment devices, waste disposal) and apparatus incorporating aspects of physics or electrochemistry. She is also expanding her knowledge into the wind energy sector and renewables in general. Jennifer appears frequently before the EPO in Munich and The Hague to attend opposition and appeal hearings. She enjoys a debate and the continued professional development achieved from the fine scrutiny and detail of opposition proceedings. Jennifer is also a member of the firm's Asia business development team as Japan coordinator, working to review and increase business with Japan and foster relationships with Japanese firms. Having started her IP career at a Japanese patent firm, she gained invaluable insight into the way different businesses and clients operate, and an appreciation of cultural diversity.