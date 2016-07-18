Djura Mijatovic is the managing partner at Zivko Mijatovic and Partners (ZMP). For the past 20 years, he been specializing i protection and enforcement of trademarks in the Eastern and Central Europe regions, as well as in the EU. Mijatovic oversees the work of the entire network of the ZMP offices located throughout Europe. ZMP is present in 15 Central and Eastern European countries, allowing the firm to provide simultaneous multi-country service through only one point of contact. He is a qualified Barrister at Law and a European trademark and design attorney.