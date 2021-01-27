Chinasa Uwanna is a senior associate in the intellectual property & technology practice group of the firm with excellent experience in IP, technology, media & entertainment and has advised in numerous local, as well as cross-border and multi-jurisdictional transactions involving brand registration, commercialisation, protection and enforcement particularly in Nigeria, OAPI, ARIPO and other African jurisdictions. She advises business owners on regulatory issues with particular reference to their IP. In addition, her experience cuts across corporate and commercial law transactions. An author and regular speaker on IP and ancillary issues, Uwanna is an active member of many local and international IP associations.