Abimbola Akeredolu

Abimbola is a partner in the dispute resolution practice group with over 29 years of experience in commercial litigation and arbitration, including trademark, copyright, and patent disputes. Her recent cases include defending a top Nigerian movie-on-demand platform in a copyright infringement claim of over Three Billion Naira (over 7 Million US Dollars), and defending a multinational technology consulting firm in a suit involving an allegation of patent infringement. An astute all-round dispute resolution practitioner, she was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2015, and in July 2019, she was appointed a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom).