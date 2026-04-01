WIPR Summit 2026

The WIPR Summit 2026 took place on March 10–11, 2026, at the Hilton DoubleTree in Chicago, convening industry experts for a two-day programme focused on the evolving challenges facing intellectual property professionals. The summit brought together senior IP leaders, in-house counsel and private practice practitioners to explore how to navigate market turbulence while harnessing the next generation of AI.

Key discussions focused on practical approaches to IP monetisation and commercialisation, including valuation and financing strategies, licensing to new markets, and protecting inventors in licensing negotiations. The summit also explored how businesses can structure effective collaboration agreements, manage disputes, and maximise the value of intangible assets through trade secrets and strategic partnerships.

Throughout the event, speakers shared insights into litigation trends and enforcement strategies, including key case developments, trade mark enforcement priorities, and the challenges posed by “dupe culture” and online infringement. Additional sessions considered how IP teams can demonstrate value within organisations, strengthen alignment with business objectives, and adapt to increasing pressure to operate efficiently.

Further topics included the role of technology in shaping the future of IP practice, with discussions on legal tech adoption, AI-assisted patent drafting, and the risks and opportunities associated with automation. The programme also featured a technology demonstration showcasing AI tools designed to support IP workflows.

The companies represented by the speakers at the WIPR Summit 2026 included Barnes & Thornburg, Molson Coors, Alston & Bird, Gap Inc., Scout Motors, Ferrara, Cozen O’Connor, Novartis, Saint-Gobain, Valqari, Abro, Groq, Power Solutions International, McDermott Will & Schulte, Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding, Secretariat Advisors, Elanco, Camcar.com, Kellanova, InterDigital, Forresters, DeepIP, Intel, HERE Technologies, Neal Gerber & Eisenberg, Zebra Technologies, and more.