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WIPR Summit 2026

The WIPR Summit 2026 took place on March 10–11, 2026, at the Hilton DoubleTree in Chicago, convening industry experts for a two-day programme focused on the evolving challenges facing intellectual property professionals. The summit brought together senior IP leaders, in-house counsel and private practice practitioners to explore how to navigate market turbulence while harnessing the next generation of AI.

Key discussions focused on practical approaches to IP monetisation and commercialisation, including valuation and financing strategies, licensing to new markets, and protecting inventors in licensing negotiations. The summit also explored how businesses can structure effective collaboration agreements, manage disputes, and maximise the value of intangible assets through trade secrets and strategic partnerships.

Throughout the event, speakers shared insights into litigation trends and enforcement strategies, including key case developments, trade mark enforcement priorities, and the challenges posed by “dupe culture” and online infringement. Additional sessions considered how IP teams can demonstrate value within organisations, strengthen alignment with business objectives, and adapt to increasing pressure to operate efficiently.

Further topics included the role of technology in shaping the future of IP practice, with discussions on legal tech adoption, AI-assisted patent drafting, and the risks and opportunities associated with automation. The programme also featured a technology demonstration showcasing AI tools designed to support IP workflows.

The companies represented by the speakers at the WIPR Summit 2026 included Barnes & Thornburg, Molson Coors, Alston & Bird, Gap Inc., Scout Motors, Ferrara, Cozen O’Connor, Novartis, Saint-Gobain, Valqari, Abro, Groq, Power Solutions International, McDermott Will & Schulte, Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding, Secretariat Advisors, Elanco, Camcar.com, Kellanova, InterDigital, Forresters, DeepIP, Intel, HERE Technologies, Neal Gerber & Eisenberg, Zebra Technologies, and more.

WATCH: Towards agentic AI — pending IP protection issues and regulatory developments in the next era of AI
WATCH: Towards agentic AI — pending IP protection issues and regulatory developments in the next era of AI
The rise of agentic AI is creating new opportunities for IP owners, alongside complex questions around risk, liability and regulatory compliance. This session considers how emerging developments may reshape IP protection frameworks across key jurisdictions.


WATCH: Wrap-up debate — is the use of generative AI in patent drafting a risk to quality and validity
18 April 2026
WATCH: The shifting sands of the global IP landscape — optimise your portfolio and filing strategy across jurisdictions
17 April 2026
WATCH: Getting a seat at the top table — advocate for your IP team and their value
16 April 2026
WATCH: Litigation roundup — key case reviews and their impact on your litigation strategy
15 April 2026
WATCH: Getting the most out of collaboration: set expectations and harness innovation
14 April 2026
WATCH: IP valuation and financing: strategies to supercharge growth backed by your IP
13 April 2026



WATCH: Copy, compete, or litigate: navigating dupe culture in today’s marketplace
This fireside chat examines the rise of “dupe culture” and its impact on brand owners, retailers and legal strategy. It considers recent litigation and how courts are approaching issues such as trade dress, false advertising and unfair competition.
WATCH: Navigating the current UK and European IP landscape
This session provides an overview of current developments in the UK and European IP landscape, with a focus on practical considerations for rights holders and practitioners.
WATCH: Tech demo in general session
A technology demonstration delivered as part of the general session, presented by DeepIP.
WATCH: Fireside Chat with the Hon. Stephen Swedlow
A fireside chat with the Hon. Stephen Swedlow, Circuit Judge at the Circuit Court of Cook County, offering reflections on his judicial experience and perspectives on issues relevant to IP and litigation practice.
WATCH: What’s in a brand — the need for a coherent trade mark enforcement strategy
This session examines how brands can develop more targeted and effective enforcement strategies in an environment where infringement is increasingly easy to detect but impossible to address in full. The discussion focuses on prioritisation, resource constraints and aligning enforcement with broader brand value.
WATCH: Legal implications of infollution in the patent system
This session considers the impact of declining information reliability, often described as “infollution”, on the patent system. It examines the implications for patent prosecution and the broader challenges this presents for evidence-based decision-making.
WATCH: Licensing to new markets: identify opportunities for increased monetisation
Expanding into new markets can unlock additional value from IP portfolios, but requires careful planning and due diligence. This session looks at how businesses can identify and pursue licensing opportunities while managing associated risks.
WATCH: Has the pendulum swung too far: protecting inventors in IP licensing negotiations
Focusing on the position of smaller inventors and patent owners, this session considers whether the current IP landscape has made effective enforcement and monetisation more difficult. It explores licensing strategies and the impact of recent developments in the US and the UPC.





WATCH: The future of IP practice: optimise efficiency and embrace technology
As expectations on IP teams continue to increase, this session considers how practitioners are adapting through the use of technology and more efficient working models. It looks at how IP practice may evolve as new tools and challenges reshape the profession.
WATCH: IP in the era of trade wars — the impact of tariffs and sanctions on supply chain and international portfolios
This session examines the impact of geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs and sanctions on IP strategy and portfolio management. The discussion focuses on maintaining effective protection and enforcement while navigating supply chain disruption and evolving international relationships.
WATCH: Fraud, domain integrity & AI: the growing brand protection challenges in the digital world
This session explores the increasing challenges facing brand protection in the digital environment, driven by the rapid rise of AI-enabled infringement and fraud. The panel examines the evolving threat landscape and considers strategies for responding to the scale, speed and sophistication of online bad actors.
WATCH: Evolving trade secret strategies to protect intangible assets
This session examines the growing importance of trade secrets as a core component of IP strategy, particularly for protecting assets that fall outside traditional forms of protection. The discussion focuses on practical approaches to safeguarding business-critical information amid evolving workforce dynamics, cross-border collaboration and AI-driven working environments.