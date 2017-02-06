Shwetasree Majumder founded Fidus Law Chambers in 2008, and concentrates her practice in litigation, enforcement and counselling in IP, technology, advertising and trade secrets matters across a broad spectrum of industries. She was the first woman from India to be elected to the Board of Directors of the International Trademark Association (INTA), for the period 2013-2015. Majumder has been the co-chair of an INTA-CIPAM working group set up under the aegis of the DIPP, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, tasked with developing materials on the subject of IP rights for children under the National Education Policy. Majumder has authored the India chapters in Brand Protection Online and Trade Secret Protection by Globe Business Publishing, London. She has also been appointed amicus curiae by a single judge of the Delhi High Court, to evolve practice guidelines in IP matters. This year, she took part in IN