Nthabisheng Phaswana

Nthabi-Phaswana

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Adams & Adams
  • Jurisdiction:South Africa
  • Practice area:Patents

Nthabisheng Phaswana is a partner in the firm’s Africa patent department. Phaswana joined Adams & Adams in 2007 and has been responsible for patent and design enquiries, transactional matters in respect of patents and designs as well as filing and prosecution of patent and design applications throughout African countries outside of South Africa. At present, Phaswana is a member of the firm’s management committee in her capacity as the chairperson for the diversity committee. She is also involved in committees of various international organisations relating to IP and diversity. Phaswana has been actively involved in fostering relations between Adams and Adams and the IP registrars of various African countries and as result she travels regularly throughout the continent. She also co-authored a book chapter on IP, innovation and management in Emerging Economies and a book on IP in Africa.

