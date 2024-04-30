Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:Associate
  • Firm:Foley Hoag
  • Jurisdiction:US

Mital Patel is a senior IP associate. She focuses her practice on patent litigation, consumer class action suits, and advertising and unfair competition matters. She has advised clients across industries including pharmaceutical and technology companies, research institutions, and consumer packaged goods brands. Patel has represented leading pharmaceutical, healthcare, technology, and food and beverage companies in a variety of venues, including in state and district court and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Her patent practice primarily involves patent infringement actions including Hatch-Waxman litigation, inventorship and validity disputes, and inter partes review proceedings. She also has significant experience defending clients against trade secret misappropriation allegations. At its core, Patel’s advertising practice centres around counselling and defending companies from false-advertising and deceptive practice allegations, including defending clients in class action litigations and Lanham Act disputes. Her litigation experience spans pre-suit investigations, motion practice, discovery, and trial. As an LCLD Fellow, Mital will join a group of mid-career attorneys that were handpicked by LCLD member corporations to take part in innovative programmes that aim to help prepare future generations of diverse legal talent for the highest positions of leadership within the legal field.

