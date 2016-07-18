Karin Sandberg is a partner at Harmsen Utescher. Her practice areas are German and international trademark law, unfair competition law, copyright and design law, including IP litigation. She won several landmark cases before the Court of Justice of the European Union, including the F1 Live and the Black Forest Ham cases. Sandberg speaks German, English, Italian and French. She served as board member on INTA’s board of directors (2014-2016), chaired the Expert Committee for Intellectual Property Law at the Hamburg Bar Association for many years, and is presently part of the Managing Board of the GRUR, the German Association for Intellectuals Property Law. She has had multiple articles published in the INTA Bulletin, and regularly speaks at German and international conferences on IP law.