Subscribe

Emilie Lerstrøm

Emelie-Lundstrom

Key details

  • Job title:Attorney, director—IP and life sciences
  • Firm:Lundgrens
  • Jurisdiction:Denmark

Emilie Lerstrøm is a lawyer and director in Lundgrens’ IP & life sciences department. She has a particular interest in patent law and regulatory matters within life sciences and the food sector, and advises on procurement law issues within the life science industry. She has experience with licensing agreements and handling IP in connection with research and development agreements. Lerstrøm also advises on IP in relation to IP-heavy transactions. She also has trial experience and conducts trials in the Danish courts. Lerstrøm has a master of laws degree in innovation law from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and she was included on the Dean's List of Excellence in Academic Performance for her results. Lerstrøm has a board position in the Danish Life Science Law Association and has contributed to a number of articles on IP strategies. Her career highlights have included assisting Contour Design on IP legal conditions in connection with the sale of the company to Polaris, and representing a Swedish food supplement company before the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court on enforcement of the company’s rights.



More profiles

Diversity
Mitesh Patel
Associate   Reed Smith   Mitesh Patel’s practice focuses on IP law.
Diversity
Malgorzata Rutkowska
Human resources manager   Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch   Malgorzata Rutkowska has spearheaded BSKB’s effort to create a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEI&A) Committee.
Diversity
Lisa Jakob
Chief trademark & copyright counsel   Merck   Lisa Jakob serves as the chief trademark & copyright counsel for Merck.
Diversity
Kathryn-Ann Stamm
Of counsel   Cravath, Swaine & Moore   Kathryn-Ann Stamm started her legal career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in 2016 and found herself quickly drawn to IP.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’