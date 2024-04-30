Emilie Lerstrøm is a lawyer and director in Lundgrens’ IP & life sciences department. She has a particular interest in patent law and regulatory matters within life sciences and the food sector, and advises on procurement law issues within the life science industry. She has experience with licensing agreements and handling IP in connection with research and development agreements. Lerstrøm also advises on IP in relation to IP-heavy transactions. She also has trial experience and conducts trials in the Danish courts. Lerstrøm has a master of laws degree in innovation law from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, and she was included on the Dean's List of Excellence in Academic Performance for her results. Lerstrøm has a board position in the Danish Life Science Law Association and has contributed to a number of articles on IP strategies. Her career highlights have included assisting Contour Design on IP legal conditions in connection with the sale of the company to Polaris, and representing a Swedish food supplement company before the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court on enforcement of the company’s rights.