Bradford Craig

Bradford-Craig

Key details

  • Job title:Senior associate
  • Firm:Blank Rome
  • Jurisdiction:US

Bradford Craig is an associate at Blank Rome, and concentrates his practice on IP and technology matters. He provides mentorship and support for aspiring IP lawyers from diverse backgrounds, fostering their professional growth and development, and provides strategic trademark and copyright counsel to a range of diverse clients in furtherance of his commitment to D&I in IP legal representation. Craig fosters an inclusive environment within the IP legal space through leadership, education, and mentorship efforts to diverse colleagues, associates, paralegals, and other staff members. He develops innovative programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting D&I at Blank Rome, including the firm’s diversity mentorship and development programme. Craig spearheads pro bono representation efforts for nonbinary and transgender individuals seeking name changes, ensuring access to legal services and empowering marginalised communities. He conducts legal training sessions to raise awareness and promote understanding of LGBTQ+ issues within the legal profession, and has established strategic partnerships with LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations to enhance support and resources for LGBTQ+ individuals within the legal community. Craig serves as vice chair of BR Pride, Blank Rome’s LGBTQ+ affinity group, creating safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ employees to connect, collaborate, and support one another.



