Allisen Pawlenty has more than 20 years of trademark experience as a senior partner at the largest US trademark practice and in-house at Amazon. Pawlenty works with the biggest brands in the world, including running programmes for Amazon and Facebook (now Meta), and speaks regularly on trademark issues. She is frequently recognised as one of the leaders in the practice, and serves on INTA’s Famous and Well-Known Marks Committee. Pawlenty is a mentor for many women in the profession and is seen as a frequent voice and resource for the work-life-parenting balance while still achieving the highest positions in law firms