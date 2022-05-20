Ms. Zhanqing Tang joined Chofn IP as a Trademark Attorney in 2013 after graduation. Ms. Tang is currently an attorney at law and partner at Chofn. Zhanqing's practice covers trademark prosecution and enforcement, copyright and domain name, customs protection, unfair competition, trade name & trademark dispute, etc. In particular, she has extensive knowledge about the trademark law and rich experience in all kinds of trademark disputes. What's more, she is good at explaining complex legal issues to clients with clear language. Zhanqing frequently participated in the policy dialogues held by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Courts concerning various topics (e.g., amendment of examination guidelines), which enables her to obtain information on the latest practices.

Professional Highlights

Zhanqing is a member of the INTA TOPC (Trademark Office Practice Committee) 2020-2023. She has been elected as an IP Rising Star by Managing Intellectual Property from 2018 to 2020. Ms. Tang has served as a committee member of INTA for several years.

Participation in Wider Community

Professional Affiliations

Zhanqing joined Chofn IP as a Trademark Attorney in 2013 and has became a partner at Chofn IP since 2020.

Academic Affiliations

Zhanqing graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University in 2012 and obtained her double bachelor's degrees in Law and English Literature.