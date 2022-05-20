Yuval H. Marcus

Yuval Marcus co-chairs the litigation practice group at Leason Ellis, where he and his team litigate IP disputes in federal district and appellate courts throughout the United States. Together, they enforce patent, copyright and trademark rights against infringers and have obtained injunctive and monetary relief. They also have defended infringement claims and secured dismissals via motions and at trial. Marcus also conducts IP due diligence in connection with M&A and investment transactions. With a litigator‚Äôs perspective, he helps his clients understand the IP risks inherent in each transaction. Marcus has written articles about various IP topics.