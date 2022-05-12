Subscribe

Werina Griffiths

Ms. Griffiths is a partner and trademark attorney with more than 15 years’ experience in litigation practices. Her practice is focused on all forms of intellectual property with a keen interest in copyright and, in particular, software, publishing and the creative industries. She has knowledge and experience in all types of enforcement matters in various African territories and has also advised clients on legislative amendments and Regulatory matters.

She has been involved in the representation of, and has acted for, prominent local and international clients across many different industries including fashion, information technology, food and beverage, and retail





