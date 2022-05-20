After obtaining her LL.M degree and finishing her practical training in the United States, Wenpei joined Chofn in 2013. Although she left Chofn for two years due to relocation, she came back to Chofn in 2018. With over 8 years of experience in this industry, Wenpei has in-depth and diverse knowledge and practice experience in all aspects of trademark and copyright prosecution and enforcement. Wenpei‚Äôs work focuses on trademark search, opposition, appeal against rejection, invalidation, etc. Besides trademark matters, Wenpei also provides services in respect of domain names and customs. She is able to provide exceptional professional service to clients. She has served many clients such as BBC, Thann, Okamoto, etc.