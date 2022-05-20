Subscribe

Wenpei He

Key Details

After obtaining her LL.M degree and finishing her practical training in the United States, Wenpei joined Chofn in 2013. Although she left Chofn for two years due to relocation, she came back to Chofn in 2018.  With over 8 years of experience in this industry, Wenpei has in-depth and diverse knowledge and practice experience in all aspects of trademark and copyright prosecution and enforcement. Wenpei‚Äôs work focuses on trademark search, opposition, appeal against rejection, invalidation, etc. Besides trademark matters, Wenpei also provides services in respect of domain names and customs. She is able to provide exceptional professional service to clients.  She has served many clients such as BBC, Thann, Okamoto, etc.

Professional Highlights

2022 WIPR Leaders

Participation in Wider Community

Professional Affiliations

2011-2013 Technical clerk, Texas Attorney General
2013-2016 Trademark Attorney, Chofn Intellectual Property
2016-2018 Trademark Attorney, Beijing Zhongda Dequan Intellectual Property
2018-Present Trademark Attorney, Chofn Intellectual Property

Academic Affiliations

Company Latest

Updates, information and advice on non-use cancellation of Chinese trademarks
New rules for patent examination
WIPR Leaders 2018: China trademark practice update
Trademark pirates begin to pay the price in China
CNIPA releases guiding IP cases for administrative enforcement


