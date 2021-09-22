Vanessa Stainthorpe

Vanessa has over 25 years' experience in the patent field. She has a talent for building long-term trusted relationships with clients having IP portfolios at all stages of development, from start-up companies to global corporations with complex interrelated patent cases, universities and spin-outs, always providing commercially focussed and proactive advice. Vanessa leads HGF's medical devices team and has substantial experience of drafting and prosecuting patents with medtech and healthcare subject matter, such as drug delivery devices, spinal and other orthopaedic instruments, dental, knee and hip implants, fracture fixators, ventilators, EEG systems, ophthalmic technology, cardiovascular stents and catheters. In addition to medical devices, her other areas of expertise include advanced manufacturing, food technology and energy technology including gas, water and electricity infrastructure. With a keen interest in improving diversity and inclusion, Vanessa has been active in the UK profession-wide IP Inclusive initiative since its inception, leading its North of England network and was appointed to the IP Inclusive Advisory Board in 2021. Vanessa was elected to the Board of HGF in August 2020 and is HGF's Board Sponsor for DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion).