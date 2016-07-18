Subscribe

Tingxi Huo

Key Details

Tingxi Huo is a trademark attorney and a partner of Chofn IP. He passed the Trademark Attorney Bar in 1998 and joined Chofn IP as a managing partner in 2010. Huo edited and translated The Classification of Similar Goods and Services for Registration of Trademarks in the People's Republic of China, which has become a must-have reference manual for trademark professionals in the IP industry. He has published articles and made many presentations on the Chinese trademark law and practice on different international occasions. He has been listed in WIPR Leaders, WTR 1000, and Asian IP Experts for consecutive years.

Professional Highlights

Mr. Huo was a member of the INTA Enforcement Committee 2014-2015, Building Bridge Committee 2016-2017, MARQUES China Team, AIPPI and China Trademark Association (CTA). He has been elected as Asian IP Expert, WIPR Leaders, WTR 1000 trademark attorneys.

Participation in Wider Community

Below are all articles written by Tingxi. For more details, please refer to Chofn's website:

1) Beijing IP Court Issues Fines Over Fake Evidence, Marques, 2021

2) Serious IPR Infringers to Be Listed in China’s Credit System, Marques, 2021

3) Co-author, Chinese Administrative Criteria for Trademark Enforcement, Mondaq, 2021

4) CNIPA Releases 10 Typical Trademark Cases, Marques, 2021

5) The Supreme People's Court Interpretation Concerning Application of Punitive Damage in Civil Cases of Intellectual Property Right Infringement, 2021

6) Co-author, CNIPA releases guiding cases on IP enforcement, Marques, 2021

7) Co-author, China Regulates Evidence in Civil IP Lawsuits. Marques, 2020

8) Co-author, China Cracks Down Trademark Squatters’ Bad Faith Lawsuits, Marques, 2020

9) Co-author, China Standardizes TM Infringement Criteria, Marques, 2020

10) Co-author, Chinese TM Infringement Criteria,  Marques, 2020

11) JORDAN case set as guidance in China, Marques, 2020

12) Co-author, Practical Tips on Trademark Matters in China, Landslide, 2017

13) Co-author, China’s progress in curbing bad faith filing, MIP, 2017

14) Co-author, New Balance's lessons for trademarks in China, CTC Trademark Lawyer Magazine, 2017

15) Co-author, Chinese IPO's logo imitated-China Trademarks, IPPRO, 2016

16) Co-author, Co-author,An update on OEM, Mondaq, 2016

17) In China file national or international trademark registration, SMD, 2013

18) Comparison of old and new Chinese Trademark Law

19) Classification of Similar Goods and Services for Registration of Marks in the People’s Republic of China, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Editions of Nice Agreement

Professional Affiliations

Before joining Chofn in 2010, Tingxi worked at China Patent Agent (H.K.) Ltd. from 1998 through 2003. He studied Japanese Trademark Law in Japan in 2003. In 2004, he became a member and partner of another Chinese IP firm.

Tingxi is experienced in trademark filing skills, search, opposition, invalidation, non-use cancellation, investigation, litigation, and corporate trademark strategy. Tingxi has served many world-renowned companies and helped them to be more successful in the Chinese market. His practical manual, the Classification of Similar Goods and Services for Registration of Trademarks in the People's Republic of China, has been extensively used by trademark professionals in and outside China since 2002.

Academic Affiliations

Tingxi Huo, graduated from Henan University with a BA in 1989, studied Japanese trademark law in Tokyo in 2003 and studied law at the China University of Political Science and Law from 2004 through 2006.

Company Latest

Updates, information and advice on non-use cancellation of Chinese trademarks
New rules for patent examination
WIPR Leaders 2018: China trademark practice update
Trademark pirates begin to pay the price in China
CNIPA releases guiding IP cases for administrative enforcement


Leader Profiles

profile
Haoyu Feng
Partner, Trademark Attorney, Attorney-at-Law   Ms. Haoyu Feng passed the Chinese bar in 2009 and has been working in Chofn IP since 2010. As a trademark attorney, attorney-at-law and partner, she has extensive experience in trademark prosecution, IP enforcement, and corporate IP strategy consulting. She has served many famous companies in the Chinese IP area. Ms. Feng is frequently invited to speak at industrial and legal events on various topics. She has contributed many articles to professional IP media and received high comments. Ms. Feng is a member of INTA's Famous and Well-Known Marks committee and a member of the China Trademark Association (CTA).   Chofn Intellectual Property
profile
Haiyu Li
Partner, Trademark Attorney, Attorney-at-Law   Ms. Haiyu Li passed the Chinese bar in 2009 and obtained the lawyer's license in 2013. Before joining Chofn in 2013, Ms. Li worked in two other Chinese firms. Now, she is partner, trademark attorney and attorney-at-law at Chofn IP. Ms. Li advises on brand protection and strategy and is experienced in dealing with cases on copyright, domain name and unfair competition. She represents a wide variety of local, multi-national and foreign-owned businesses across a broad array of industries. Ms. Li serves on INTA's Bulletins Committee. She has contributed many articles to various IP media and has a flair for presenting complex topics in a way that is easily understood and makes sense from a business perspective.   Chofn Intellectual Property
profile
Zhanqing Tang
Partner, Trademark attorney, Attorney-at-Law   Ms. Zhanqing Tang joined Chofn IP as a Trademark Attorney in 2013 after graduation. Ms. Tang is currently an attorney at law and partner at Chofn. Zhanqing's practice covers trademark prosecution and enforcement, copyright and domain name, customs protection, unfair competition, trade name & trademark dispute, etc. In particular, she has extensive knowledge about the trademark law and rich experience in all kinds of trademark disputes. What's more, she is good at explaining complex legal issues to clients with clear language. Zhanqing frequently participated in the policy dialogues held by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Courts concerning various topics (e.g., amendment of examination guidelines), which enables her to obtain information on the latest practices.   Chofn Intellectual Property
profile
Wenpei He
Trademark attorney, LLM   After obtaining her LL.M degree and finishing her practical training in the United States, Wenpei joined Chofn in 2013. Although she left Chofn for two years due to relocation, she came back to Chofn in 2018. With over 8 years of experience in this industry, Wenpei has in-depth and diverse knowledge and practice experience in all aspects of trademark and copyright prosecution and enforcement. Wenpei‚Äôs work focuses on trademark search, opposition, appeal against rejection, invalidation, etc. Besides trademark matters, Wenpei also provides services in respect of domain names and customs. She is able to provide exceptional professional service to clients. She has served many clients such as BBC, Thann, Okamoto, etc.   Chofn Intellectual Property


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions