Tingxi Huo is a trademark attorney and a partner of Chofn IP. He passed the Trademark Attorney Bar in 1998 and joined Chofn IP as a managing partner in 2010. Huo edited and translated The Classification of Similar Goods and Services for Registration of Trademarks in the People's Republic of China, which has become a must-have reference manual for trademark professionals in the IP industry. He has published articles and made many presentations on the Chinese trademark law and practice on different international occasions. He has been listed in WIPR Leaders, WTR 1000, and Asian IP Experts for consecutive years.

Professional Highlights

Mr. Huo was a member of the INTA Enforcement Committee 2014-2015, Building Bridge Committee 2016-2017, MARQUES China Team, AIPPI and China Trademark Association (CTA). He has been elected as Asian IP Expert, WIPR Leaders, WTR 1000 trademark attorneys.

Participation in Wider Community

Below are all articles written by Tingxi. For more details, please refer to Chofn's website:

1) Beijing IP Court Issues Fines Over Fake Evidence, Marques, 2021

2) Serious IPR Infringers to Be Listed in China’s Credit System, Marques, 2021

3) Co-author, Chinese Administrative Criteria for Trademark Enforcement, Mondaq, 2021

4) CNIPA Releases 10 Typical Trademark Cases, Marques, 2021

5) The Supreme People's Court Interpretation Concerning Application of Punitive Damage in Civil Cases of Intellectual Property Right Infringement, 2021

6) Co-author, CNIPA releases guiding cases on IP enforcement, Marques, 2021

7) Co-author, China Regulates Evidence in Civil IP Lawsuits. Marques, 2020

8) Co-author, China Cracks Down Trademark Squatters’ Bad Faith Lawsuits, Marques, 2020

9) Co-author, China Standardizes TM Infringement Criteria, Marques, 2020

10) Co-author, Chinese TM Infringement Criteria, Marques, 2020

11) JORDAN case set as guidance in China, Marques, 2020

12) Co-author, Practical Tips on Trademark Matters in China, Landslide, 2017

13) Co-author, China’s progress in curbing bad faith filing, MIP, 2017

14) Co-author, New Balance's lessons for trademarks in China, CTC Trademark Lawyer Magazine, 2017

15) Co-author, Chinese IPO's logo imitated-China Trademarks, IPPRO, 2016

16) Co-author, Co-author,An update on OEM, Mondaq, 2016

17) In China file national or international trademark registration, SMD, 2013

18) Comparison of old and new Chinese Trademark Law

19) Classification of Similar Goods and Services for Registration of Marks in the People’s Republic of China, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Editions of Nice Agreement

Professional Affiliations

Before joining Chofn in 2010, Tingxi worked at China Patent Agent (H.K.) Ltd. from 1998 through 2003. He studied Japanese Trademark Law in Japan in 2003. In 2004, he became a member and partner of another Chinese IP firm.

Tingxi is experienced in trademark filing skills, search, opposition, invalidation, non-use cancellation, investigation, litigation, and corporate trademark strategy. Tingxi has served many world-renowned companies and helped them to be more successful in the Chinese market. His practical manual, the Classification of Similar Goods and Services for Registration of Trademarks in the People's Republic of China, has been extensively used by trademark professionals in and outside China since 2002.

Academic Affiliations

Tingxi Huo, graduated from Henan University with a BA in 1989, studied Japanese trademark law in Tokyo in 2003 and studied law at the China University of Political Science and Law from 2004 through 2006.