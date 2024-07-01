Subscribe

Tertia Beharie

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Spoor & Fisher

Company Latest

Debunking the ‘SANi patent’ myth
Business brief 2017: South Africa
Why is South Africa not interested in compulsory licences?
How to prevent trademark genericide
Will the Rugby World Cup tackle 'Out of the Boks' ads?




More leaders

profile
Charles Webster
Partner   Spoor & Fisher  
profile
Carl Van Rooyen
Partner   Spoor & Fisher  
profile
Eben Van Wyk
Partner   Spoor & Fisher  
profile
Danie Pienaar
Partner   Spoor & Fisher  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide