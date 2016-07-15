Sudeep Chatterjee joined Singh & Singh in 2005 as an associate. In 2012, when the firm was restructured into an LLP, he became a partner. He handles all infringement matters relating to copyright, trademarks and domain-related issues, including the filing of UDRP complaints, and has dealt with various high-profile cases. Chatterjee was a part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee which was constituted to look into the Copyright Amendment Bill, 2010. He advises the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on copyright-related issues and is on its panel. Chatterjee is the President of the Asian Patent Attorneys Association (Indian Group).