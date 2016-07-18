Stephanie Loeffler-Reading

Stephanie graduated with an Honours degree in Pharmacy. Her career in trade marks has included working in the IP team of one of the world's leading brand consultancy and the in-house legal team of a British multinational alcoholic beverages company. With nearly 30 years in the IP sector, Stephanie has considerable experience in all areas of trade mark selection including brand creation, clearance, protection and enforcement, due diligence and strategic international portfolio management. She has managed a wide range of search projects including global projects in the pharmaceutical sector for a top 20 global pharmaceutical company and clients in Japan and the US. She has also managed numerous due diligence projects, with a particular focus on the veterinary and pharmaceutical sectors, providing strategic analysis and recommendations, including a multi-billion euro transaction for a business swap involving an animal health company. She has extensive knowledge of worldwide registration processes and has managed contentious proceedings and negotiated settlements in many countries worldwide. Stephanie is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys, qualified by examination and a Registered Trade Mark Attorney. She also has a Diploma in Law from the College of Law in London.