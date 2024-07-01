Subscribe

Scott MacKendrick is a partner with Bereskin & Parr LLP, a past member of the firm’s Executive Committee, and the past chair of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.Scott’s practices cover all areas of intellectual property law, with a particular focus on litigation. He has represented domestic and multinational clients in patent litigation in pharmaceutical, medical device, chemical, mechanical and software technologies, and has considerable experience in trademark, copyright, industrial design and trade secret litigation, and in domain name dispute resolution proceedings. Much of his litigation experience has been as part of international teams fighting large multinational IP disputes. He also has an active practice before the Canadian Trademarks Opposition Board, and advises clients on trademark portfolio and dispute strategies.

