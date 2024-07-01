Subscribe

Santiago Ortuzar

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner in Intellectual and Industrial Property
  • Firm: Alessandri




More leaders

profile
Rodrigo Velasco Alessandri
Managing Partner of Technology and Intellectual Property Practice Areas   Alessandri  
profile
Duong Thanh Long
Founding Partner / Chairman & CEO   Alessandri  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide