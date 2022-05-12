Sajidha Gamieldien

Sajidha is a partner and trademark attorney in Adams & Adams’s Trademark Department. She graduated with a BA(Hons) and LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2007. She practices in the Trademark Prosecution Department and specialises in clearance searches, all aspects of trademark registration and portfolio management. She advises clients from a wide range of industries. Sajidha is a member of the Law Society of the Legal Practice Council and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property.